Warrant issued for second suspect in Scarborough nightclub shooting

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in a nightclub in Scarborough last month.

On Dec. 13, just before 4 a.m., Toronto police said they received calls about a man shot inside a club in the area of Nugget Avenue and McCowan Road.

When they arrived, they found the victim, Mohamed Asser, with life-threatening injuries. Asser was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Five days after the shooting, on Dec. 18, police arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Hill and charged him with second-degree murder.

On Thursday, police identified a second suspect, 28-year-old Demetrius McFarquhar, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

He is considered armed, violent and dangerous, police said.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information to contact 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).