Nova Scotia RCMP have issued a provincewide warrant for the arrest of a Shag Harbour, N.S. man facing several charges, including aggravated assault.

Police say 39-year-old Dean Lionel Quinlan of Shag Harbour, N.S. is facing the following charges in relation to an assault in Shag Harbour.

Aggravated assault

Assault

Uttering threats - 2 counts

Breach of probation

Failure to comply with release order – 9 counts

Police describe Quinlan as a white man, 5-foot-10, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Police have made several unsuccessful attempts to locate Quinlan, and are now requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone who sees Quinlan is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Barrington RCMP or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

