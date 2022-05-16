Warrant issued for suspect in crash that killed Calgary mother of 5

Calgary police said in a statement issued Monday they have identified a second suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.

Angela McKenzie died Tuesday, May 10, when gunfire erupted between the occupants of two vehicles - a red 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and a grey 2021 Volkswagen Jetta - driving on 36th Street S.E. around 11 p.m. That resulted in one vehicle crashing into a minivan driven by McKenzie at the intersection of 36th Street and 17th Avenue S.E.

The fatal crash left five children between the age of nine and 17 orphaned, as their father died in February.

After reviewing CCTV footage, interviewing witnesses and processing evidence gathered from the scene, police issued seven Canada-wide warrants for 29-year-old Talal Amer in relation to the May 10 incident, including attempted murder, manslaughter, reckless discharge of a firearm, posession of a prohibited firearm with an obliterated serial number, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of a prohibited device.

Police originally believed the incident may have been road rage related but said after identifying the individuals involved and examining evidence, they believe the shooting was targeted, with the driver of the Jetta the intended target.

Police added the occupant of the Jetta did not return gunfire at the Silverado as they had originally believed.

Police said the Silverado driven by Amer was stolen, and that he was the aggressor in the incident, chasing the Jetta, and shooting at it before allegedly crashing into McKenzie's vehicle.

"Our investigators have worked day and night to identify the person responsible for the tragic death of Ms. McKenzie," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit. "This incident was a careless and senseless display of violence in our community and we believe that Talal Amer was solely responsible for the death of Ms. McKenzie."

STATEMENT FROM SYLVIA MCKENZIE

Earlier Monday, McKenzie's mother Sylvia released a statement.

"Nobody expects to lose someone they love in an act so shocking it has people across Canada talking about it," Sylvia McKenzie said. "Angela was our beacon of light, a feisty defender of her family and children, and the most generous person we have ever known. She saw joy and hope where others only found struggle.

"In our struggle to accept her death, Canadians, and especially Calgarians, have shown the Shaws and ourselves a grace and generosity that matches that of our beloved daughter, sister, and mother. We see the beautiful soul of our community blossoming from this ugly act, and we get to experience the dignity of the world the way Angela always experienced it.

"Thank you all for that gift."

McKenzie added the response to her daughter's death has also been emotionally overwhelming for the family. Sylvia is looking after the children.

"We need time now to process our grief. To keep a sense of normality for ourselves and to allow the children to continue to come to terms with having lost both of their parents within months of each other, we need our privacy. As a result, we have elected our dear friend Sven Stuwe to be our spokesperson. We ask that all media inquiry, and all offers of support and assistance should go through him (via Facebook Messenger).

"Thank you for showing us that Angela’s spirit lives in every one of you."

Last week, police located a man believed to be driving the Jetta, who was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

With files from Melissa Gilligan and Austin Lee