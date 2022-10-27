Warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting at North York sports complex

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection with a triple shooting inside a North York soccer facility that left one man dead earlier this month.

Toronto police responded to reports of gunshots at La Liga Sports Complex, an indoor soccer and basketball facility near Finch Avenue West and Alness Street, just west of Dufferin Street, at around 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Three men were located with gunshot wounds at the facility and transported to local trauma centres with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening, police said.

One of the victims later died from his injuries in hospital, police said.

He has been identified as 49-year-old Woodbridge resident Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero.

According to a GoFundMe page, Quintero leaves behind his wife and two daughters, age 13 and 18.

Investigators would not say if the victims were targeted.

Police have not said what was happening inside the sports complex at the time of the shooting. However, in a statement posted online Futsal Canada said Quintero was “doing his job and passion as a referee when a fight broke out between some players” and may have simply been in the wrong place at the wrong time. Police have not yet confirmed the comments provided by the organization.

On Thursday, police said a warrant had been issued for a suspect connected to the investigation.

Toronto resident Christian Cuxum, 19, is wanted for second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from CP24’s Joanna Lavoie and Joshua Freeman