A Canada-wide warrant for a charge of second-degree murder has been issued for a Winnipeg man who is wanted in connection with a homicide in the Wolseley area on Thursday.

Winnipeg police are looking for Issa Musa, 27. Musa is five-foot-ten, weighs approximately 162 pounds, and has a medium build. He has black hair and brown eyes and is known to have tattoos on both forearms.

Musa is wanted after officers were called to an assault at 1:26 p.m. in the 500 block of Craig Street. Police said they found an injured man when they arrived.

(Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

Officers performed emergency first aid, including CPR, before the man was taken to hospital in critical condition. The man died from his injuries in hospital.

The deceased was identified Friday morning as 44-year-old Wendell John Boulanger of Winnipeg.

Police said if Musa is seen in public, he should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information on the homicide investigation can call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.