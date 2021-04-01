Warrants issued for alleged drug trafficker with ties to Calgary, Edmonton and Parkland
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as the search continues for a man wanted on charges related to weapons, drugs and stolen property.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of George Ryan Crann.
The 30-year-old is wanted on charges of:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (three counts);
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts);
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000; and,
- Failing to comply with a release order (two counts).
The wanted man is described as:
- Approximately 170 centimetres (5'7") tall;
- Weighing 57 kilograms (125 pounds);
- Having a slim build;
- Having blue eyes and brown hair; and;
- Missing the tip of his right ring finger.
According to police, Crann may be in Calgary, Edmonton or in the area near the hamlet of Parkland along Highway 2 in southern Alberta.
Anyone having information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.