Warrants issued for Cochrane man who prompted 'shelter in place' warning

Cochrane RCMP have issued warrants for the arrest of a man who prompted a 'shelter in place' warning earlier this week.

Residents in the community of Bow Ridge, specifically those on Bow Ridge Drive, were told to shelter in place and lock their doors on Tuesday morning.

RCMP warned that a man named Greg Deviat, who was armed with a firearm, had left his residence on a scooter.

Less than an hour later, RCMP rescinded the shelter in place order, saying while Deviat was still "at large" he was not believed to be in the area anymore.

On Thursday, RCMP said warrants had been issued for Deviat’s arrest.

The 35-year-old is wanted on charges of:

Failure to Comply with a release order x3;

Uttering threats;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm, and

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

RCMP say Deviat is not believed to be in Cochrane.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who spots Deviat is warned not to approach him, and to instead call police.