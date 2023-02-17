Warrants issued for man in 'violent' homicide in central Edmonton in December

Edmonton police have issued warrants for the arrest of a 43-year-old man in the death of a 70-year-old man in December.

The body of Ronald Bell, 70, was found in his home at 107 Avenue and 106 Street on Jan. 1.

An autopsy determined his death was a homicide.

The house had experienced a fire, and there was an active water leak.

Police said in January based on the autopsy and condition of the house, it was evident that "there was a violent event that occurred."

Bell last spoke to friends on the afternoon of Dec. 27.

His truck was captured on video in the alleyway behind his home around 4:30 p.m. the same day.

Police believe he had already been killed when the truck was spotted.

The truck was found abandoned in Calgary with a licence plate stolen out of Spruce Grove on Dec. 29.

Investigators have now issued warrants for the arrest of Donn Austin Gauthier, 43, who is wanted for first-degree murder, arson, indignity to a body, and breach of recognize in Bell's death.

Gauthier is described as 6'0" tall and weighs about 212 pounds.

He has multiple tattoos, including the word Dawson on his neck.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are asking the public not to approach Gauthier.