Warrants issued for northern Alberta man accused of assault

A northern Alberta man is facing assault and weapon charges in connection with two incidents last week.

RCMP say warrants have been issued for the arrest of Michael Mackinaw, 38, of O’Chiese First Nation.

In the first of the two incidents, police say that on Feb. 8 Mackinaw was driving a vehicle on the O’Chiese First Nation, about 50 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.

Mounties believe he got in a verbal altercation with a passenger in the vehicle, who was also its owner, and then threatened that person with a weapon.

A day later, Mounties say officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man on Sunchild Road who had been stabbed.

Officers arrived and the man was airlifted to hospital with what police describe as serious injuries.

Investigators believe the man had been travelling in the same vehicle as Mackinaw before it pulled over to the side of the road, the two exited the vehicle and an altercation took place.

Mackinaw remains at large and is facing a total of seven charges including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of stolen property and failure to comply with a release order.

Police describe him as :

Five feet eight inches tall

Weighing about 240 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Police say not to approach Mackinaw if he is spotted and to instead call 911, RCMP or Crime Stoppers.