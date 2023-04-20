Police seek 'dangerous' suspect Natalie Pasqua after robbery

A woman convicted of manslaughter for pushing a Calgary teen to his death on an LRT platform in 2007 is wanted by police again.

Natalie Pasqua, 42, is now wanted for an incident along Macleod Trail S.E. on April 15 around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the woman tried to take a phone from someone, resulting in an altercation, and then the victim's jewelry was taken.

Pasqua is wanted for robbery and five counts of breaching probation.

She's described as:

167.5 cm (about 5'5");

68 kg (about 150 pounds);

Dark-haired; and

Brown-eyed.

Police say Pasqua is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.