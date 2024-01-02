iHeartRadio

Warren Buffett, James Simons and Phil Knight are among the top charity donors of 2023


The Chronicle of Philanthropy's annual list of the biggest charitable donations from individuals or their foundations totalled more than $3.5 billion in 2023. Four universities received big gifts in 2023, along with four scientific research institutes and a health-care system. The other gifts went to a family foundation and a racial-justice group.
