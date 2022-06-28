Warriors' Brayden Yager named Canadian Hockey League's top rookie
Brayden Yager has been awarded Rookie of the Year by the Canadian Hockey League, the national body representing Canada’s major junior hockey leagues.
Born in 2005, Yager is the first player in Warriors franchise history to win the award. He was named the recipient as part of Memorial Cup week on Tuesday.
“This a great accomplishment for Brayden and the Warriors organization,” Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said in a news release. “From the time he came into the WHL, he was a highly-touted prospect and with his development, he’s become a well-rounded, high skill player.”
Download the CTV News app to get local alerts sent to your device
In the 2021-22 season, Yager finished third among WHL rookies with 34 goals in a campaign that saw him net a new franchise record for goals in a 16-year-old season. He also racked up 25 assists for a total of 59 points on the season. His offensive efforts also earned him the Western Hockey League’s Rookie of the Year nod at the start of June.
Yager will be back on the ice in July for Canada’s under-18 selection camp.
-
Sask. event businesses taking financial hit due to inflation, gas pricesAs the country faces record high inflation and high gas prices, some Saskatchewan businesses in the event and wedding industry are taking a hit.
-
Saskatoon hospital stabbing victim was randomly attacked with screwdriver, family saysA 55-year-old man was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver at a Saskatoon hospital, according to his daughter.
-
Two suspects arrested in murder of Hamilton man who was shot and thrown from vehicleHamilton police have made two arrests in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old man who was shot and then thrown from a vehicle back in March.
-
Lamborghinis impounded in West Vancouver after drivers caught speedingTwo Lamborghinis have been impounded after their drivers were spotted going nearly twice the posted speed limit in West Vancouver.
-
'They sucked me right in': Retired Windsor firefighter scammed out of thousandsA retired Windsor firefighter is joining Windsor police in warning residents about a gift card scam after falling victim to one this past weekend.
-
80-year-old elm tree saved in SelkirkAn 80-year-old elm tree in Selkirk has been saved from construction damage with some creative city planning.
-
World long drive champ Kyle Berkshire has the need for speedWhen you swing a golf club as hard as Kyle Berkshire does you're bound to break some records.
-
Police release photos of Harriston bank robberyWellington County OPP have released photos of a bank robbery that took place last week in Harriston, Ont.
-
Visitation restrictions relaxed at Manitoba health-care facilitiesThe province is changing visitation principles in care homes, clinics, and other care settings to reflect lower COVID-19 transmission rates.