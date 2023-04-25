Warriors fall to Ice in second round series for consecutive years

The Moose Jaw Warriors lost 8-2 in game six of their second round Western Hockey League (WHL) playoff series against the Winnipeg Ice on Monday night.

“It’s a really tough way to go, especially with that game. I don’t know if we gave it our all for a full 60 minutes and you know that’s kind of disappointing,” Warriors captain, Denton Mateychuk said after the game.

The Ice defeated the Warriors 4-2 in the series, which marked the second year in a row Moose Jaw has been eliminated by Winnipeg.

“Tonight wasn’t the result we wanted. Obviously, it’s a tough outcome, but it happens. I’m proud of our group,” Warriors forward, Ryder Korczak said..

The Warriors did not get off on the right foot in game six. Despite Connor Ungar making some stellar saves off the hop, the Ice would eventually strike first with a goal from forward, Zack Ostapchuk.

Just under a minute later they would continue their undeniable pressure and find the back of the net once again with a goal from Vladislav Shilo.

The Warriors did not help their case when Brayden Yager took a tripping penalty with five minutes to go in the first, however, the Warriors were able to successfully kill it off. The Ice led the Warriors in shots after one period, 16-11.

Just 28 seconds into the second period Connor McClennon would capitalize on an ample opportunity in front of the net to make it 3-0 Ice.

An unlucky bounce of Warriors defenceman Maximus Wanner would give the Ice a 4-0 lead just under three minutes into the second period.

The Warriors would continue to struggle as Ice defenceman Graham Sward would capitalize on his own rebound to make it 5-0. After the fifth goal, the Warriors decided to make a change in net, pulling Connor Ungar and replacing him with Jackson Unger. Ungar had allowed five goals on 22 shots.

It would not take long for the Ice to get past Jackson Unger as they would make it 6-0 just a short time later. The Warriors would hope to change the pace after calling a 30-second timeout.

Just over halfway through the second, the Ice took a bench minor for too many men. The Warriors would take advantage of their first powerplay of the game just seven seconds in with a goal from Denton Mateychuk.

With just over two minutes remaining in the second, The Ice’s Conor Geekie netted his second of the night on a solid feed from Zach Benson. Under a minute later Evan Friesen would also get past Unger to make it 8-1.

The Warriors would put veteran goaltender, Connor Ungar, back in net for the third period. Which would allow the overager to finish the final junior game of his career on the ice.

The Warriors would finish the game off with a powerplay goal from Jagger Firkus with just under two minutes remaining.

“Other than this last game we played really well through the rest of the games and we had a chance to win and that’s all you can ask for,” said Mateychuk. “It’s just things we can learn from and things that we’ll build off of, for next year.”

With the win, Winnipeg sends itself to the eastern conference final. They will face the winner of Red Deer and Saskatoon which will be decided Tuesday night in game seven from the SaskTel Centre. The Blades have come all the way back from a 3-0 series deficit to even things up.