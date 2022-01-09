Warriors star Klay Thompson set to return Sunday after 2 1/2 year absence
Klay Thompson practically danced in delight. He dribbled through his legs a half-dozen times one day last week, then hopped on both feet to complete two circles all while triumphantly raising his right hand high in the air to acknowledge his cheering supporters.
Thompson is back to basketball at long last.
Stephen Curry's Splash Brother has been medically cleared and is scheduled to play in an NBA game for the first time in more than 2 1/2 years Sunday against Cleveland following two devastating injuries.
The Golden State star made it official Saturday with his own creative announcement on Instagram as he so loves to do. In his post, Thompson wrote "Bill Murray is my spirit animal" with a video from the movie Space Jam and Murray's declaration of "Perhaps I could be of some assistance."
The Warriors followed shortly thereafter with a formal release that Thompson would be available against the Cavaliers.
Coach Steve Kerr wouldn't confirm Thompson's status following practice Saturday, saying, "it's not my announcement or decision to make." He also instructed the media to watch their phones, offering thanks for putting up with his "charade."
