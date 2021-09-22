Wasaga Beach breaks ground on $60 million project

Construction is set to begin on a new twin-pad hockey arena and library in Wasaga Beach.

The town's mayor said the facility on River Road West is long overdue.

"This is a huge moment," said Mayor Nina Bifolchi.

The nearly $60 million project will include two NHL-sized hockey rinks, a library, walking track and meeting rooms.

The mayor said they chose the location of the arena to support local businesses.

"When we have tournaments and things, hose people will go, and they will use our local businesses and spend money there, so that was one of the factors and just location in town it was just best suited," Bifolchi noted.

The existing hockey arena in the town is old and outdated, along with the library.

The new library facility will be nearly four times the size of the current building. "So it's a substantial gain, but very necessary to serve our current population," said Pam Pal, Wasaga Beach Library services director.

The town started a fundraising campaign to help pay for the project.

Zancor Homes donated $1 million for the naming rights, with the remaining coming from the town's reserves, long-term financing and local financing.

The town plans to approach the provincial and federal governments for financial support.

Plans for the current arena remain up in the air, while the town plans to utilize the old library.

The new twin-pad arena is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.