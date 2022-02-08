Wasaga Beach church opens store-like clothing depot free of charge

A congregation in Simcoe Muskoka hopes to bring a sense of warmth to those in need in the area.

Clearview Community Church has four locations in central Ontario offering free clothing, including one in Wasaga Beach.

The church has designed its workspace to look like a shop so people get the chance to pick out clothes like they would at a clothing store. The clothing depot offers everything from jeans, coats, hats to winter boots.

"There’s a need. It looks like a store, but with no cash register," said Lawrence Crews, Clearview Community Church’s Wasaga campus pastor. "When people come here, they can act like they are going to a store but don’t have to pay for anything."

Crews said he knows the importance of this clothing depot after talking to many people in the community.

"Talking to people and listening – we know some people are going through hard times. We wanted to do something about it," Crews said.

"We find, like in any town, there are people who find themselves in need. What we want to do is, meet the need and, in this case, put good clothing on their back."

Eager to help, Crews said he couldn’t wait any longer to join the long list of churches in the area giving back.

"We don’t have it all figured out, but we weren’t going to stand around and do nothing. We are literally opening our doors saying, 'if we can help you, we would love to,'"Crews said.

He said none of this would be possible without the community's support.

"I’m not surprised because I’ve gotten to know these people whose hearts are so full of generosity," Crews said. "But every time I experience their generosity, I’m still blown away."

Clearview Community Church is located at 800 Sunnidale Road in Wasaga Beach. The clothing depot is open on the first and third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m.

Further information can be found on the church’s website and Facebook page.