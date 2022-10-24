Wasaga Beach elects a familiar face to unseat current mayor

The Town of Wasaga Beach will have a familiar face in the mayor's seat.

Brian Smith, who served as mayor from 2014 to 2018, won Monday's mayoral election over incumbent Nina Bifolchi.

"For me personally, it's about carrying on and finishing what we started before," said Smith.

"One of the first things is to reopen Beach Drive and get to work on reopening the walk-in clinic and then, of course, the downtown master plan and redevelopment plans," he added.

Smith said he plans to sit down with the proponents of the downtown project and possibly bring in additional people to ensure the project is done to fit the community's needs best.

During the election campaign, Smith told CTV News that he didn't have plans to run in this year's election after losing in 2018, but said he made the decision with a push from community members.

The unofficial numbers from election night show Smith received 38 per cent of the votes.

The town recorded 11,639 total votes.

Bifolchi finished second with 25 per cent of the vote.

On Tuesday, the town's current mayor released a statement thanking the community for its ongoing support during her time in office.

The statement also addressed the issues she endured as mayor.

"As my family and friends will tell you, I have sacrificed my peace, privacy, and to some degree, my enjoyment of life for far too long by being in public office," wrote Bifolchi.

"While I was not successful in this year's election, I am very much looking forward to a simple and happy life."

The race also featured two fresh faces to Wasaga Beach politics.

Leslie Farkas received 16 per cent of the votes and Giorgio Mammoliti 20 per cent.

Mammoliti, who served as a Toronto city councillor and MPP, thanked his supporters for their support and said he would continue to advocate for the town's people.

"I feel like anybody would; a little disappointed, but I feel good because our message was sent and think this what it's been all about," he said.

As for his future, Mammoliti said he would take some time to reflect on the campaign and decide on his political future but plans to call Wasaga Beach home.

"You never say never in this game, and you'll probably see me around somewhere," said Mammoliti.

COMPLETE MUNICIPAL ELECTION RESULTS