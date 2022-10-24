Wasaga Beach elects former mayor Brian Smith

The Town of Wasaga Beach has elected a new mayor with a familiar face.

Brian Smith unseated incumbent Nina Bifolchi with 38.47 per cent voter support.

Bifolchi received 25.23 per cent of the vote, and Giorgio Mammoliti received 20.3 per cent. Leslie Farkas was also on the ballot and received 16 per cent of the vote.

Voter turnout was 48.98 per cent.

