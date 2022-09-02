Wasaga Beach fire chief retires in wake of alleged cover-up

One month after an exclusive CTV News report into allegations of a coverup in the Town of Wasaga Beach following an investigation of an inappropriate sexual relationship between the town's fire chief and a female employee, Fire Chief Mike McWilliam announced he is retiring.

The long-time fire chief cited personal and family reasons for his retirement.

In late July, the female employee's mother told CTV News that after leaving the town's employ in 2020, her daughter attempted to take her life at least twice.

The former employee claims the fire chief mistreated and harassed her after their consensual extra-marital relationship ended.

CTV News obtained confidential town documents outlining the woman's concerns before coming forward to the human resources (HR) department with her complaint, fearing reprisal and backlash based on the close working relationship of the town's mayor, CAO and fire chief.

The document revealed the fire chief asked his female staffer to share intimate pornographic images and videos; while he did the same, including pictures of his genitals.

The memo states the CAO, George Vadeboncoeur, ordered a second legal opinion following an initial HR lawyer's investigation.

The document disclosed a second lawyer determined the initial lawyer's recommendations were "excessive," and the fire chief ultimately kept his job.

McWilliam was suspended with pay during the lengthy investigation.

The woman's mother told CTV News her daughter was stressed, lost her hair and couldn't function in her job. She took medication to cope.

Unable to work under McWilliam, the woman left the town after accepting a financial package but not before signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Following a workplace health and safety complaint over alleged harassment, the Ministry of Labour was called to investigate the Town of Wasaga Beach, issuing six orders last month.

The ministry found the town's workplace violence and harassment policy hasn't been reviewed in nine years.

A statement issued on Friday from CAO Vadeboncoeur regarding McWilliam's retirement reads in part, "I'm saddened that Chief McWilliam is retiring under these circumstances. These comments his family and him have endured from some over the last four weeks since CTV Barrie Newschose to air a one-sided story have been despicable. We wish him the very best in his retirement."

In the statement, Vadeboncoeur also thanks the fire chief for his 33 years of service and notes his time as the town's health and safety manager.

An email to staff said McWilliam had asked the town to hold off on throwing him a retirement party until after the municipal election in late October.