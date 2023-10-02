Wasaga Beach Fire help to prevent overdoses with naloxone distribution

Fire halls in Wasaga Beach will now be distributing naloxone kits to prevent potential overdoes in the town.

The distribution program is a Wasaga Beach Fire Department and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit partnership.

According to Fire Chief Craig Williams, the one-year pilot project was created to make access to naloxone kits easier and more reliable within the town.

"We do have pharmacies that offer naloxone kits in town; however, it is only offered during business hours, so we can expand that access and make sure that our residents will have access to kits 24 hours a day," said Williams.

The program will be funded through the Ontario naloxone program, making the town of Wasaga Beach and its fire department the first in Simcoe County to take part in a distribution project.