Wasaga Beach home and garden show returns to support local while giving back to Ukraine

A home and garden show in Wasaga Beach will support the community while simultaneously supporting people affected by the war in Ukraine.

The Lions Home and Garden Show has been running at the Recplex over the weekend, with 55 local vendors displaying their products and services.

The annual show has been running for 28 years but was delayed for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Janice Campbell, publicity chair of the Wasaga Beach Lions Club, says funds are greatly needed.

"The proceeds from our Home & Garden Show are so badly needed," Campbell says. "We can help support the local youth, the scouts, the guides, the hockey, figure skating, baseball, soccer, besides all the bigger organizations like the food bank and everybody else."

The funds from the show will also help Ukraine.

The Lions Club International Foundation has donated $100,000 to support Ukraine.

The Lions have workers in Poland and Romania who are helping people with food, shelter or whatever they need.

"You get to help us help others. You help us help others," Campbell says. "So when you come to the show, you support the vendors, you come into our toonie draw, you make donations at our booth, you are helping us help others."

The show will also take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Recplex Sunday.