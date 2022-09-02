Wasaga Beach house fire causes $350,000 damage

The cause of a fire that caused an estimated $350,000 damage to a home in Wasaga Beach on Friday is under investigation.

The blaze broke out just after the lunch hour at a detached home.

Deputy Fire Chief Craig Williams told CTV News it started in the garage and involved two vehicles.

Six occupants have been displaced as a result of the fire.

Williams said no one was reportedly injured, and firefighters rescued six animals from the home, two dogs, two cats and two rats.

Firefighters had the flames under control quickly.

Officials do not believe the fire to be suspicious in nature.