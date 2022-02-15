Brayden Bullock awaits sentencing after guilty plea in connection with stabbing
A Wasaga Beach man charged in connection with a stabbing nearly one year ago will have to wait even longer inside his Penetanguishene jail cell to learn his fate.
Brayden Bullock, now 21, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, break and enter with intent, assault, and uttering a threat to cause death, plus failure to comply with a probation order following an altercation on March 13, 2021, that sent a 33-year-old man to the hospital with a stab wound to the chest.
A manhunt got underway to find Bullock, who police said should be considered armed and dangerous.
One week after the warrant was issued for his arrest, Bullock was tracked down by police 2,700 kilometres away in Saskatoon.
In November, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated assault.
On Tuesday, the court learned that the pre-sentence report was not ready as the Crown and defence prepare to deliver submissions to Justice Michelle Fuerst.
Bullock's lawyer, Jason Rabinovitch, told CTV News he didn't want to comment on the proceedings without permission from his client.
Justice Fuerst scheduled Bullock's sentencing hearing to resume on March 17.
