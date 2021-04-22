Wasaga Beach man gains freedom with one wish after 6 months indoors

Wasaga Beach resident Paul Corrigan had one simple wish - to go outside.

Corrigan hadn't been outside of his home in six months due to a progressive life-limiting illness that affects his mobility.

So a little-known not-for-profit charity, The Living Wish Foundation, stepped in to ensure Corrigan could feel the sunshine on his face.

The Wasaga Beach foundation organized a crew who built a ramp for Corrigan's house.

"They got me a wheelchair and brought it in, and it's certainly opened up a whole new horizon for me because now it gives me the freedom to come out," Corrigan said.

The Living Wish Foundation supports end-of-life wishes for terminally ill patients to improve their quality of life.

The wishes granted by the foundation are typically simple and easily orchestrated, such as visiting a favourite park, spending one last night in a desired place, celebrating a special event or even tasting a favourite ice cream flavour.

The wish granted for Corrigan was a team effort that allows him the independence to do the things he couldn't over the past six months. "I can go outside with my grandchildren and play with them," he said.

