Wasaga Beach man sentenced in 2021 stabbing of neighbour

A Wasaga Beach man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for the unprovoked stabbing of his neighbour in March of last year has been sentenced to four years in custody.

Brayden Bullock, 21, was initially charged with attempted murder, break and enter with intent, assault, and uttering a threat to cause death, plus failure to comply with a probation order following the altercation on March 13, 2021, that sent a 33-year-old man to a Collingwood hospital in serious condition.

On Tuesday, court heard Bullock punched his brother and became increasingly angry, following his mother to the neighbour's home.

The court was told Bullock smashed the front door and attacked his neighbour, stabbing him in the chest and arm.

Ontario Provincial Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Bullock one week following the attack. Soon after, police in Saskatoon arrested him, and he was returned to Ontario.

In Nov. 2021, Bullock pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault and was sent back to the Penetanguishene jail to await his sentencing.

Bullock apologized to the court for his actions, saying he takes full responsibility.

Bullock's lawyer requested his client to be sentenced to two and a half years in prison, saying he was heavily intoxicated the night of the attack and cited his rough upbringing as a factor.

His youth probation officer called Bullock "broken" by his circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Crown asked for a five-year sentence, noting Bullock's extensive criminal record and history of violence.

"Bullock is far from a first-time offender," said Justice Michelle Fuerst.

With credit for his time in custody, Bullock will serve 27 months and six days in a minimum-security institution.

He will receive substance abuse treatment and anger management.