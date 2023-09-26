Wasaga Beach man shocked by big lottery win
A Wasaga Beach man is celebrating turning his $10 instant lottery ticket into $250,000.
- Download the CTV News app free to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Paul Bowman purchased an instant Cash In ticket at West River Convenience in Wasaga Beach and went to his car to play.
The 53-year-old said when he matched the number with the top prize, he froze and immediately returned to the store.
"When the retailer scanned it, I stood there shocked. My hands were shaking. I couldn't believe my eyes," he recalled.
Bowman shared the news with his mother, who he said didn't believe him.
"When I showed her the ticket, she thought I won $250. I started to laugh and told her to put her glasses on and count the zeroes. She was full of joy," he said.
The regular lottery player called the win a "blessing" and said he plans to invest, help his family, and possibly travel.
"My body is still, but my heart is racing with excitement. I will finally get some sleep tonight knowing this money is officially mine," Bowman said at the OLG Prize Centre while picking up his cheque.