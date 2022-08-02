Wasaga Beach man wanted for attempted murder, sexual assault: OPP

Police have issued a warrant for a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man charged with attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.

Police say on July 31, around 11:55 p.m., OPP officers responded to a home in Stayner, where they found a woman suffering from serious injuries.

According to police, the victim was sexually assaulted and stabbed before the suspect took off with her car.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and was later air-lifted to a trauma centre.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Zaakir is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police say he is considered dangerous and urges anyone not to approach him.