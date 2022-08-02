Wasaga Beach man wanted for attempted murder, sexual assault: OPP
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Katelyn Wilson
Police have issued a warrant for a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man charged with attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.
Police say on July 31, around 11:55 p.m., OPP officers responded to a home in Stayner, where they found a woman suffering from serious injuries.
According to police, the victim was sexually assaulted and stabbed before the suspect took off with her car.
The woman was transported to a local hospital and was later air-lifted to a trauma centre.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Zaakir is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Police say he is considered dangerous and urges anyone not to approach him.
-
Ottawa school bus authority 'cautiously optimistic' all routes will be covered this fallThere is cautious optimism within the student transportation industry about starting the new school year with a full slate of bus routes, after last school year brought numerous cancellations because of driver shortages.
-
Conjoined twins connected at the brain successfully separated after doctors collaborate virtuallyDoctors have successfully separated a pair of 3-year-old twin boys fused at the brain after months of cross-continental planning through a virtual reality operating theatre.
-
RCMP execute search warrant in Halbrite, investigation ongoingWeyburn RCMP say a search warrant led to an increased police presence and a man being taken into custody in Halbrite on Tuesday.
-
Serious cycling injuries in Alberta spike during pandemic: Canadian Health Institute for Health InformationNew data from the Canadian Health Institute for Health Information (CHIHI) shows cycling injuries spiked in the first year of the pandemic.
-
Gausman delivers 1-hit gem as Jays beat Rays 3-1Kevin Gausman allowed one hit and struck out 10 over eight masterful innings and the Toronto Blue Jays opened a nine-game trip with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.
-
Concerns a 'vicious cycle' underway as private companies increasingly staffing B.C. hospitalsAs B.C.’s hospitals are faltering under the burden of staff resignations and illness, sources say private companies are quietly filling the gaps with growing numbers of well-compensated nurses – with an unclear price tag.
-
Calgary vet warns dog owners to be aware of harmful affects of foxtailAs more people and their pets spend time outdoors, Calgary veterinarians are once again warning about the potentially harmful affects of foxtail grass.
-
George Pirie prepares to open Timmins constituency officeOntario's Minister of Mines, George Pirie said while he's been getting ready to open his constituency office in Timmins, he's already had meetings regarding progress on the Ring of Fire mining development.
-
Feeling the chill: Southwestern Ontario ice cream truck operator feeling effects of inflationIt’s been a hot summer that has been met with red-hot inflation, which is hitting ice cream truck operators across southwestern Ontario.