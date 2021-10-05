Wasaga Beach, Ont. doctor faces allegations of sexual abuse

A Wasaga Beach family doctor is under investigation by Ontario's College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSO) after disturbing allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate relationships.

Dr. James McInnis practiced in Wasaga Beach and Angus.

In November 2019, McInnis' family practice at the Wasaga Community Health Centre was abruptly paused when a sign posted on the door informed patients he was taking a personal leave of absence.

The doctor's member status with the CPSO was suspended on Nov. 26, 2019.

According to the governing body, while McInnis was a medical officer with the Canadian Armed Forces at Base Borden in 2010, he faced nine charges, including four counts of sexual assault.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually harassing patients and was suspended for three months.

Disciplinary documents on the College's website indicate McInnis was suspended again for inappropriate behaviour toward a nurse a few years later.

Following his second suspension in 2013, the CPSO ordered McInnis to have a nurse, aka Practice Monitor, in the room while he met with female patients.

The College alleges McInnis engaged in "disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct towards patients and a Practice Monitor and that he attempted to interfere with a College investigation.

It is further alleged that he failed to maintain the standard of practice of the profession and is incompetent."

The CPSO accused McInnis of meddling in the investigation by attempting to have patients provide inaccurate or untruthful information.

In all, the College lists at least five patients in its investigation against McInnis.

CTV News contacted Toronto lawyer James Miglin, who said he represented McInnis a long time ago but was not representing him now. Miglin added he didn't know who was currently representing McInnis.

CTV's attempts to contact Dr. McInnis have been unsuccessful.

None of the new allegations have been tested or proven in a disciplinary proceeding.

According to the CPSO, no date has been set for the hearing. If found guilty of sexual abuse, Dr. McInnis faces mandatory revocation of his licence.