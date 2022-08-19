Wasaga Beach Pride crosswalk defaced again

Police in Wasaga Beach released the image of a pickup truck caught on camera defacing the Pride crosswalk.

They say the incident happened on Aug. 10 shortly before 8 p.m. on Mosley Street at 39th Street South.

"Police are looking to speak with anyone that has any information on this incident or any other involving this crosswalk," OPP noted.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is encouraged to contact the police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This isn't the first time the rainbow walkway has been targeted since its installation last summer.

"Sadly, there have been several acts of vandalism to this crosswalk since its installation," police stated in a release Friday.

Shortly before the crosswalk's grand unveiling in July 2021, police laid a mischief charge after a man was caught on camera pouring paint on it.