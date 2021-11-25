Wasaga Beach reopens town hall amid COVID-19 outbreak, 20 employees infected , including mayor

Wasaga Beach is reopening its town hall to the public after a COVID-19 outbreak infected several staff members, including the mayor and firefighters.

In all, the town says 20 of the town's 170 workers contracted the virus.

Most of the infected individuals showed only mild symptoms, such as a head cold, and all are self-isolating.

The town reports nearly 90 per cent of its workforce is vaccinated.

The second round of staff testing on Thursday identified no further cases.

The Public Works building will remain closed to the public until Wednesday, and the two fire halls will stay closed until Dec. 6.

It's not clear how the individuals became infected. The transmission source is under investigation.

The town assures residents the fire halls are fully staffed and operational during this time.