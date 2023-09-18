Wasaga Beach residents wake to hailstorm raining down

Residents in Wasaga Beach woke up Monday morning to an unexpected wintry scene as heavy hail showered the beachfront town.

The brief hailstorm that moved over the area around 7 a.m. turned the Georgian Bay shoreline into less like a mid-September morning and more like a winter wonderland.

Residents also reported heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning, and even a waterspout.

While there were no weather alerts for Wasaga Beach on Monday, Environment Canada did issue a rainfall warning for Owen Sound, the Blue Mountains, and Northern Grey County, saying slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall in excess of 50 millimetres.

The weather warning for those areas has since ended.