Wasaga Beach retiree shocks wife with lottery win

Donald Rose, 58, of Wasaga Beach, Ont. holds his big cheque after winning the second prize in the July 20, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw. (OLG)

A Wasaga Beach retiree's wife didn't believe it when he shared that he had won $192,687.60 with Lotto 6/49.

She responded with, "That's not funny," said Donald Rose. "I had to scan the ticket in front of her before she believed it."

The 58-year-old said he plays the lottery regularly and that "this win was from a free play" he won with a quick pick.

"When I saw Big Winner, I thought, is this real? I was happy, excited, all of the feelings," he said.

Rose said he hopes to complete some home renovations, plan a few trips, and buy a new truck with his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at the West River Convenience on River Road in Wasaga Beach.

