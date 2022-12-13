OPP warns about Grandparent scam after brazen incident in Wasaga Beach

Provincial police in Wasaga Beach are investigating a recent grandparent scam after a brazen incident where the fraudsters showed up at the victim's house to collect thousands.

Police say that on Friday, an elderly victim received a call from an individual claiming to be their grandson who said they had been arrested and needed $10,000 for bail.

Another male caller claimed to be a police officer and confirmed the arrest, stating that he would send someone to the victim's house to collect the money.

Police say roughly 15 minutes later, a man showed up at the victim's residence and collected $5,000.

Later that day, the victim received another call from a man claiming to be a police officer who said they would be following up to collect the remaining $5,000.

The OPP warns the public that officers would never attend a residence to obtain bail money.

The male suspect is 20 to 25 years old, white, around 6 feet tall, with a medium build, dark short hair, clean-shaven, and wearing dark dress pants, a dress shirt, and a dark jacket.

Grandparent scams often target serniors, using their emotions to trick them into sending money.

The scam typically starts with a phone call from someone claiming to be a grandchild who is in trouble and needs money immediately.

The scammer will tell the victim they need money for bail, legal fees, or a fine and will ask them to send cash through mail or courier.

They may also tell the victim to keep the situation secret.

To protect oneself from grandparent scams, the OPP advises taking time to verify the story and contacting the supposed family member directly if there is any suspicion.

It is also important to never send money to anyone you do not know and trust, and to never give out personal information over the phone.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation in Wasaga Beach is encouraged to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.