Wasaga Beach staff, including mayor and firefighters, test positive for COVID-19
Some staff with the Town of Wasaga Beach, including firefighters and the mayor, tested positive for COVID-19.
On Sunday, the town released a statement notifying the public that members within the municipality, most with the Wasaga Beach Fire Department, contracted the virus.
During a virtual council meeting, Mayor Nina Bifolchi shared that she was also diagnosed with COVID-19.
"There are staff who have been identified as having COVID, and I am one of them," she announced.
"I am sharing this today because people need to feel comfortable sharing this with others when it happens. It's going to happen, despite doing all things right, including being double vaccinated," the mayor noted.
The town reports that nearly 90 per cent of its workforce is vaccinated.
Still, Bifolchi said being vaccinated doesn't stop someone from getting the virus, but it does prevent serious illness associated with COVID-19.
The town said most infected individuals showed mild symptoms, such as a head cold.
As a precaution, town hall and two fire halls are closed to the public "likely for another week.".
The health unit is investigating how the employees contracted the virus.
