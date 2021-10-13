Wasaga Beach woman sentenced in the drug-related death of her baby
A Wasaga Beach mother who pleaded guilty in connection with the death of her infant son has been sentenced to two years behind bars, plus two years probation.
Jennifer Morales was charged with manslaughter after police found her 11-month-old baby in distress at a home in the River Road area in April 2020.
He was pronounced dead in the hospital. His cause of death was acute intoxication caused by fentanyl.
Morales, now 40, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of criminal negligence causing death.
On Wednesday, Justice Michelle Fuerst said Morales took "no steps to ensure the child did not access a very potent form of fentanyl and by her own consumption of that drug that day decreased her ability to protect him from risk of harm."
Justice Fuerst added that she did not believe it was a case in which the baby was subjected to "ongoing intentional mistreatment."
Morales was given credit for days served, leaving her with 149 days in custody at a Sudbury jail, plus probation, including mandatory drug treatment.
-
Shooting on Pritchard Avenue under investigation: Winnipeg policeA shooting brought police to a North End neighbourhood in Winnipeg Wednesday night.
-
Restrictions to continue into 2022, Kenney says in Facebook live appearanceFrom the best summer ever to the winter of 'we have to monitor all of this very carefully'.
-
Anonymous donor buys $17K worth of Girl Guide Cookies for charities on Vancouver IslandCookie sales are up again this year -- way up -- thanks to another anonymous purchase of Girl Guide Cookies on the mid-Island.
-
Province funds fight against human trafficking in the northThe Ontario government has announced $1.5 million in cash and proceeds seized from criminals will be spent across the province to help local partners fight back against crime.
-
Nylander, Campbell lead the way as Maple Leafs down Canadiens in openerWilliam Nylander scored the winner early in the third period and Jack Campbell made 31 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday.
-
Alphonso Davies leads way as Canada downs Panama in World Cup qualifierAlphonso Davies' highlight-reel goal helped open the floodgates as Canada roared to a 4-1 victory over Panama on Wednesday in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play.
-
'Cannot get my head around this': Kenney expresses frustration at 'Ivermectin fans'Alberta’s premier says he can’t understand why people would want to take a “horse dewormer” like Ivermectin - instead of a free and approved COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Ontario considers exiting Step 3 as early as next week, sources sayOntario is considering a further easing of pandemic restrictions and an announcement could come as soon as Friday as health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving in the province, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Canucks legend Gino Odjick gets Hall call, continues to inspire Indigenous youthA few years ago, Gino Odjick was in hospital fighting for his life. Now, the Vancouver Canucks legend is the newest member of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.