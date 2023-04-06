Wasaga Beach woman turning 101 says basics are key to her success

The secret to a long life is a healthy diet and not smoking or drinking, says a Wasaga Beach woman marking her 101st birthday.

Jean Johnson marked the milestone with a gathering of her friends, family and many local dignitaries on Thursday.

"It's great to have a family," says Jean. "My two best friends are my two daughters."

Johnson has always had a love for Wasaga Beach and has lived in the community throughout much of her retirement.

"We feel very blessed that she's the age she is and she's in the condition that she's in that she can still enjoy," says one of her daughters, Wendy Bigalae.

Mayor Brian Smith was in attendance, saying celebrations like these are the highlight of his job.

"When you are in politics, this is the best part of politics when you get to celebrate these types of events with people like Jean, who is just such an inspiration and a breath of fresh air for our community," Smith says.

Johnson says her secret to success is simple, as she's always focused on eating well and exercising as much as possible.

She now fills her days with cribbage and bingo and celebrates the love of those around her.

"I feel really blessed to have so many friends and so many people that care to come out and celebrate it with us and my two daughters," she says. "I don't know what I did to deserve it, but I'll take it."