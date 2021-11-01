Wascana Centre holds 2nd annual Pumpkin Way event
Monday marked the second annual Pumpkin Way event in Wascana Park, where anyone can drop off their carved pumpkins to be displayed for the public one last time.
The event, held near the intersection of Legislative and Lakeshore Drive, gives jack o’lanterns one last chance to be displayed for all to see.
“I was doing some research into some events in other cities and came across a similar event and thought, ‘Why can’t we do this in Regina?’ So we started it up,” said Lauren Hope, the programing and visitor services supervisor for the Wascana Centre. “It’s an event where we invite everyone to bring their carved creations, their jack o’lanterns, and we display them one last time.”
The event will run in the evening so that the pumpkins can be shown off in their best form.
One-hundred and fifty pumpkins were donated for the first running of the event in 2019. Hope expected the number to be higher this year.
“We have 350 tea lights ready to put in pumpkins, so hopefully we’ll use them all,” said Hope
After the event wraps up, the pumpkins will be donated to Fenek Farms, near Lumsden, to be used as feed for their various animals.
