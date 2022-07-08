Wascana Pool on track to reopen in 2023

The $16.5 million Wascana Pool renewal project is on track to be completed in 2023, the City of Regina said in a news release.

Currently, all structural work is finished with foundations, infrastructure, pool tanks and buildings completed, according to the city. Construction began in 2021.

For the rest of the summer, work will be focused on the waterslide tower, finishing and fixtures.

The new pool will include complimentary amenities like a lazy river, waterslides, a beach-entry leisure pool, a lap pool and diving tank, along with a hot tub and a concession that will serve both pool and park users, a news release said.

Additional information can be found at Regina.ca/wascanapool.