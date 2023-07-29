Washed out: Part of Hwy. 533 closed
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Dan Bertrand
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced Friday night that part of Highway 533 was closed due to a washout.
“Highway 533 between Highway 17 and Highway 63 Mattawa – entire highway is CLOSED due to washout,” police said in a tweet, shortly after 9 p.m.
The Ministry of Transportation’s 511 Map indicates the section of highway remains closed as of 3:36 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Police have not released details on the extent of the damage and there is no word on when the roadway will re-open.
Check back to CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca for more details on this developing story as they become available.
ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy533 between Hwy17 and Hwy63 #Mattawa - Entire highway is CLOSED due to washout. ^jt pic.twitter.com/Tu8jvpKNNk— OPPCommunicationsNER (@OPP_COMM_NER) July 29, 2023
