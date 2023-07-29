Washed out: Part of Hwy. 533 closed

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced Friday night that part of Highway 533 was closed due to a washout.

“Highway 533 between Highway 17 and Highway 63 Mattawa – entire highway is CLOSED due to washout,” police said in a tweet, shortly after 9 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation’s 511 Map indicates the section of highway remains closed as of 3:36 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police have not released details on the extent of the damage and there is no word on when the roadway will re-open.

