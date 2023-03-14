Washed up sailboat to be removed from Vancouver's Jericho Beach

Transport Canada intends to remove a sailboat that swept up on Vancouver’s Jericho Beach in mid-February – but it’s unclear when that might happen.

Ever since it was spotted in the sand, the 26-foot vessel has become an attraction of sorts, particularly with children who climb onto its deck, like it’s a nautical jungle gym.

“I think this is really a fun place to come,” said Vancouver resident Neena Shahani “I think it should be kept.”

At the same time, it is cracked in spots, and its once pristine finish is now marked with graffiti.

Transport Canada is aware of its presence, “and will ensure that the vessel is removed in the near future,” the authority confirmed to CTV News in a statement.

The story of the wayward boat actually began at least a month earlier, when it was anchored, and possibly abandoned, kilometres away in False Creek.

Transport Canada wrote that on Jan. 9, it “posted a notice on the vessel stating the intention to remove it from False Creek." The owner was given 30 days to comply.

An ad was also placed in the newspaper in another effort to find and notify the owner.

However, before the transportation authority had any success, the sailboat broke free - likely during a storm - and drifted to Jericho Beach, where it remains.

Since the owner still hasn’t been found, Transport Canada can proceed under the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act. That may allow for the “removal, disposal, or sale of the vessel.”

If the owner is located, they would be liable for the costs.