Washout suspected cause of train derailment north of Parry Sound, highway reopened

Crews from CN and CP Rail are on site Monday following a train derailment early Sunday morning about a half hour north of Parry Sound.

CN says it happened at Mile 55 on a CP railway line near Archipelago Township involving 24 empty railcars.

A spokesperson for the railway said the incident is under investigation, but it's believed a washout caused the derailment and no one was seriously injured.

CN said no dangerous materials were onboard and no spills or fire occurred as a result.

The derailment caused Highway 529 between Britt and Pointe au Baril to be closed for more than 24 hours. The road reopened around noon on Monday.