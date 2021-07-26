Washout suspected cause of train derailment north of Parry Sound, highway reopened
CTV Northern Ontario Senior Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Crews from CN and CP Rail are on site Monday following a train derailment early Sunday morning about a half hour north of Parry Sound.
CN says it happened at Mile 55 on a CP railway line near Archipelago Township involving 24 empty railcars.
A spokesperson for the railway said the incident is under investigation, but it's believed a washout caused the derailment and no one was seriously injured.
CN said no dangerous materials were onboard and no spills or fire occurred as a result.
The derailment caused Highway 529 between Britt and Pointe au Baril to be closed for more than 24 hours. The road reopened around noon on Monday.
-
-
Air travellers arriving in Calgary aren't being separated based on vaccination statusTravellers arriving at Calgary International Airport aren't being sorted into separate lines based on their vaccination status, before proceeding through customs, officials said Monday.
-
BC Ferries warns of likely sailing delays during August long weekendWith the B.C. Day long weekend fast approaching, BC Ferries is warning travellers of likely sailing waits between Thursday, July 29 and Tuesday, Aug. 3.
-
Verdict at 2019 Westboro bus crash trial expected Sept. 22The verdict at the trial for the Ottawa bus driver charged in the January 2019 crash at the Westboro station will be presented at the end of September.
-
Windsor police issue 70 tickets during weekend traffic blitzA driver speeding more than double to posted limit was charged during a traffic blitz over the weekend.
-
Toronto police seeking witnesses after 71-year-old man killed while crossing the streetPolice are looking for information on a fatal collision that took the life of a man in his 70s in the city's east end Friday night.
-
Fatal rollover in northern Alta. under investigation: MountiesA man was killed in a rollover in northern Alberta Saturday afternoon.
-
Waterloo Region adds 11 COVID-19 cases on MondayHealth officials in Waterloo Region logged 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as hospitalizations increased slightly.
-
Old-growth logging activists defend use of second-growth trees to form blockade at Fairy CreekActivists calling for an end to old-growth logging in B.C. are defending their use of second-growth trees that were reportedly felled to form a blockade in the Fairy Creek watershed area of Vancouver Island on Saturday.