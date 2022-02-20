Waskimo Winter Festival is back for this Family Day long weekend but with a new name

The Wascana Winter Festival is a family-focused outdoor event taking place Sunday Feb. 20 and Family Day Monday, Feb. 21.

The name change honours the partnership the festival has with the Wascana Centre.

“That and the fact that all the activities take place around the lake is a nice tie in,” said Kolene Gustafson, spokesperson for the festival.

The two-day festival is being held on a smaller scale with all activities being held outside due to COVID-19, but all the crowd favourites are taking place.

Hosted in Wascana Park and at the new rink on Wascana Lake, events include horse-drawn wagon rides, free public skating, cross-country skiing, and snow cricket.

“Skating and cross country skiing are happening both days, as well as the horse-drawn sleighs,” said Gustafson.

Family Day Monday will also add broom ball to the itinerary, as well as Fat Bike Races and Hole-lympic Outhouse Races.

Curling at the Wascana Marina will be open for anyone to get out on the ice and throw some rocks on Monday.

On Sunday, the outdoor rink-style sheets hosted an eight-team bonspiel.

The rink was put together by Bar Willow Eatery, who wanted to do something for the festival.

“I think we forget sometimes in Saskatchewan, especially in Regina, that winter is our longest season,” said Darren Carter, owner of Bar Willow Eatery. “So we should get out and enjoy it, and the park’s beautiful so come out and try it.”

While the long weekend turned out to be a little colder than expected, Gustafson said it is still a great way to celebrate Family Day.

“I think it’s really important this year,” she said. “More, I think, than ever just to get together with your family and your friends, and what better way to do that and celebrate than to offer the community some free winter activities.”

Events run on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Family Day Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All events are free, with the exception of the horse-drawn wagon rides.

There are warming centres located at the rink on Wascana and at the Wascana Marina.

The fireworks scheduled to close out the festival on Monday night have been cancelled due to the cold.