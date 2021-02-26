Miller Waste Systems is reviewing its operating and safety protocols after two fatal crashes involving pedestrians.

Both crashes happened in Kitchener. The first was in July and the second was last week.

Company President Denis Goulet said they've operated similar vehicles throughout Ontario for more than 40 years and have never had a pedestrian fatality. However, he said having two in a matter of months is "deeply concerning."

"We understand that the victims’ families, friends, loved ones, and members of the Waterloo Region community are also seeking answers for how and why these tragedies occurred," the statement from Goulet said in part. "We are also seeking answers for how and why these tragedies occurred. We are still acquiring information about both accidents and continue to cooperate with the police on both investigations."

Goulet said the company is reviewing operations, safety protocols and training, as well as looking at their equipment and technology.

They plan to start piloting a new truck with advanced camera and sensor systems in Cambridge next week.