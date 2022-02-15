Waste collection worker spreads joy to some Oro-Medonte kids
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
An Oro-Medonte mom is sending her thanks to a special waste collection man who handed out Valentine's goodies to some neighbourhood children.
Michelle Gore said this particular garbage truck from Miller Waste Systems was "decked out with hearts" on Monday as it made its rounds.
Gore said the Miller Waste worker, named Joe, "stopped to collect garbage and had treats for all the kids at the bus stop."
Joe came ready to represent Valentine's Day, wearing a headband with heart-shaped ears to greet the kids.
Each treat came with a tag that read, "Happy Valentine's Day from Joe (Miller Waste)."
