Waste collectors' strike ends in Peel Region
Workers at a waste collection firm that serves a large swath of Peel Region are back on the job today, ending a three-day strike.
Up to 200 workers at Emterra Environmental walked off the job on Monday after rejecting an offer from management.
Mississauga Ward 10 Councillor Sue McFadden told constituents Thursday waste collection in an area of northern Brampton, southwestern Mississauga and all of Caledon is back underway.
“Emterra’s union voted to accept the most recent contract offer proposed to them this morning and their workers are back on the job today,” McFadden wrote in a message to residents. “Their priority is to finish the remaining garbage and organics collection from this week, with normal collection services starting up again on Monday, December 13.”
Yard waste collection and recycling pickup will resume gradually between Thursday and the week of Dec. 20.
