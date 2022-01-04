Waste Management Survey open to all Chatham-Kent residents

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is looking for feedback from residents on waste management.

A new survey is open to all Chatham-Kent residents through Jan. 31, 2022.

In April of 2021, council approved administration’s recommendation to extend the current waste contract for an additional two years, from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2023.

This recommendation was made based on imminent changes in provincial regulations, policies and a possible organics diversion program. The report to Council outlined a community engagement plan, which included a public survey.

The public survey results will inform a Service Review Committee whose findings will play a critical role in the design of the next waste contract Request for Proposal.

The scope of the survey includes: