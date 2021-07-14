Wastewater leak closes traffic at Kitchener roundabout

Traffic remains closed at a Kitchener roundabout after a wastewater leak on Tuesday afternoon.

Regional officials said the leak was from the nearby Bridgeport Pumping Station. They said there is no risk to public health from the leak and drinking water hasn't been affected.

On Wednesday morning, the City of Kitchener tweeted Lancaster Street West remained closed at Shirk Place, along with Bridge Street at Shirk Place, Tyson Drive and Bloomingdale Road.

REMINDER: The following roads in Kitchener remain closed. Please follow detours and avoid the area.



�� Lancaster St W at Shirk Pl

�� Bridge St W at Shirk Pl

�� Bridge St E at Tyson Dr

�� Bridge St E at Bloomingdale Rd N