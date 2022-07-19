Wastewater leaks into Halifax Harbour; water utility urges against swimming

People in Halifax are being warned to stay out of the Halifax Harbour following a wastewater leak.

Halifax Water says the failure of an emergency pump in the wastewater system resulted in screened combined wastewater and stormwater flowing into the harbour.

“It is strongly advised that residents and visitors should not go swimming or participate in recreational activities that require water contact in Halifax Harbour until further notice,” Halifax Water wrote in a release.

They note that applicable federal, provincial, and municipal entities are aware of the incident.

The utility says crews are planning emergency repairs until a replacement pump is found.

Halifax Water is asking residents to maintain a safe distance from crews working on the problem.

This comes after videos circulated on social media of people jumping into the harbour at the Queen’s Landing staircase.

In one video, a man and woman are seen taking the plunge — even wading around before climbing out.

“Swim at your own risk," said Deborah Page with Develop Nova Scotia in an interview with CTV Atlantic earlier this month.

Page says signs are set to appear along the waterfront urging people to use extreme caution.

“We are going to be putting them all the way down the boardwalk," she said.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Paul Hollingsworth.