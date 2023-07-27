Wastewater no longer flowing into Sandy Lake: Halifax Water

Halifax Water says wastewater is no longer flowing into Sandy Lake in Bedford, N.S., following a pump station failure earlier this week that led to the wastewater overflow.

The utility said Sunday night the Farmer’s Dairy Lane pump station flooded due to heavy rainfall in the area over the weekend and its pump and electrical systems failed.

Vacuum trucks have been used since Wednesday afternoon to move wastewater away from the pump station to another facility on Kearney Lake Road.

Halifax Water says the trucks will stay at Farmer’s Dairy Lane until a new control system can get the station running normally again.

People are still advised to stay out of Sandy Lake and off the water.

Sandy Lake Beach is still listed as closed on the Halifax Regional Municipality’s website.

