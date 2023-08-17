Wastewater no longer overflowing into the Northwest Arm: Halifax Water

Halifax Water says untreated wastewater is no longer overflowing into the Northwest Arm after a wastewater system backup Thursday afternoon.

A statement issued just after 6 p.m. says the system's overflow has been diverted and is being now treated.

People and pets are should still stay out of the Northwest Arm and off the water until further notice.

Halifax Water has asked residents in the area to reduce their flushing and pouring into their drains while they make repairs.

